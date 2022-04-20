Amit Shah To Visit UP Tomorrow To Enthuse Party Workers For 2019 LS Polls

Lucknow: The BJP is set to spruce up its organisation in view of the 2019 polls with party president Amit Shah laying the foundation for 51 offices and inaugurating a series of programmes in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Monday that Mr Shah will lay the foundation stones for construction of 51 offices during a religious function at Sitapur, while a series of programmes will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid at Amethi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state party president Dr Mahendra Pandey will also attend these programmes along with other ministers, including Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. Mr Shah will perform 'bhoomi pujan' for the Sitapur office and lay the foundation for 50 offices in other districts. These foundation stones will be carried to different districts. He is also likely to address a rally in Amethi and Sitapur, Mr Pathak said. Sitapur holds importance for the BJP as the party has four MPs from the region. Previously, several programmes of PM Narendra Modi or party chief Amit Shah were planned but were cancelled in the last minute. Secondly, Naimisaranya is close to Sitapur and hence Shah probably thought of performing puja in the region. However, the main programme of Mr Shah would be in Amethi, where he, along with Ms Irani, will lay the foundation stone for several projects which were earlier promised by her when she contested against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 general election. The main promise was the construction of a 'bandh' at Pipri village whose foundation stone will be laid tomorrow. Among other projects scheduled to be inaugurated are an FM station, land for which was given by the state government on lease, three ITIs at Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Tiloi, two Krishi Vigyan Kendras and a Sainik school. Mr Shah will also address a rally in Amethi which is likely to be attended by 2.5 lakh people. Two Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya are likely to attend the function. While Ms Irani would reach Amethi this afternoon, Mr Shah will reach Lucknow Tuesday morning and then will fly to Amethi on a chopper along with UP CM and other ministers. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will unveil books on the personality and works of five former chiefs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in function to be held in the state capital here tomorrow evening. The books will be unveiled on former RSS chiefs, including KB Hedgewar, MS Golwalkar, also known as Guruji, Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya, Bala Saheb Deoras and K S Sudarshan. Mr Pathak said that five sets of books highlight the life and principles of these Sangh leaders. Party's national president will release these books in a function be held at Convention Centre, he said. The book on Dr Hedgewar is written by Shyam Bihari Verma, while the book on MS Golwalkar is written by Sandeep Kumar. Senior journalist Ram Bahadur Rai and Rajiv Verma have penned book on Bala Saheb Deoras. Devendra Sharma has written book on Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya. These books are published by Prabhat Publication. Mr Adityanath and party's state president Dr Pandey will also attend the function to be held at the Scientific centre at the KGMU in the city. UNI