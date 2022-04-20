Amit Shah To Visit UP On Nov 12 To Fine Tune Poll Strategies

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Union Home Minister and former BJP National President Amit Shah, with his ear to the ground, is preparing a victory guide to replicate 2017's landslide win in the state.Shah who will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday, is scheduled to meet around 700 party leaders in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and brainstorm election strategies with them. He will also hold a rally in Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of opposition Samajwadi Party's (SP) supremo, Akhilesh Yadav.In November, Amit Shah is scheduled to make two important visits to Uttar Pradesh, one of which is going to start on November 12 and continue for two days.In this meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, election co- incharge, state in-charge, state president, state organization general secretary, regional presidents, district presidents and in-charges of all 403 assembly seats, will be involved. The BJP's election preparations, including the membership campaign, as well as its future strategies will also be decided.On the second and last day of the tour, Amit Shah will visit other districts and address various election rallies. On November 13, he will inaugurate the All India Official Language Conference in Varanasi and then leave for Azamgarh. Shah will also address a rally after laying the foundation stone of the state university in Akhilesh's bastion.He is also expected to inaugurate Khel Mahakumbh in Basti district organised by MP Harish Dwivedi and then address a rally there.After holding several brainstorming sessions and rallies, the Home Minister will return to Delhi from Gorakhpur airport on Monday .Amit Shah is considered to be the key election strategist of Uttar Pradesh, as during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP along with Apna Dal won 73 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Amit Shah was the National General Secretary. Also, during the Legislative Assembly polls in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections 2019, Amit Shah had proved his mettle as the national president. —IANS