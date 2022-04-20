Amit Shah To Review Poll Preparations In Jaunpur

Jaunpur: As the election season is looming, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is slated to review poll preparations and interact with booth level presidents from Kashi region on February 8.

The programme is being organised after a gap of two-and-half years at the TD College ground in Jaunpur.

BJP district president Sushil Kumar Upadhyay on Friday said that 35,000 people including 20,000 booth-level presidents from 15 districts of the Kashi region are expected to participate in the 'sammelan'.

Mr Upadhyay also said that 3,455 booth-level presidents, 1,082 other office-bearers from Jaunpur district and party leaders will attend the 'sammelan.'

Party's state in-charge JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, poll in charge of Kashi-Gorakhpur region Sunil Ojha and other senior leaders will be present in the 'sammelan.'

Apparently, the BJP has adopted a policy of aggressive campaigning owing to the SP-BSP alliance and the Congress fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary in charge for eastern UP. This important event of the Kashi region was earlier held before the Vidhan Sabha elections, two-and-half years back. Ahead of the programme, the enthused district unit is busy in the preparations for the 'sammelan.' UNI