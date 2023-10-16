Amit Shah to inaugurate Ram-themed Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata today

Kolkata (West Bengal): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the community Durga Puja pandal at the Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata on Monday, BJP West Bengal vice president Saumitra Khan told ANI.

The BJP leader said that Shah has a special bond with Bengal and used to visit the State.

Durga Puja is a festival that is close to the heart for all Bengalis and Shah's arrival during this time is a moment of happiness for all, said Khan.

The BJP West Bengal vice president said that apart from inaugurating the Durga Puja pandal, the Union Home Minister will also meet with the party's state leaders.

Leaders and ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress have a special presence in the celebration of Durga Puja in Bengal.

For the past few years, the BJP has also been trying to increase its participation by collaborating with various puja committees.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said that the Puja Pandal set to be inaugurated by Amit Shah today features a theme inspired by the Ram Temple.

The pandal, crafted by the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, known for organizing grand puja pandals annually is modelled after the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



Previously Amit Shah has inaugurated Puja pandals during the 2021 Assembly elections in Kolkata. The BJP had itself organized Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal during that time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually present for the inauguration.

—ANI