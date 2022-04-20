Amit Shah to hold India's first virtual rally on June 7: Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah to hold India's first virtual rally on June 7 at 4 pm, said Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday.

"On June 7, Amit Shah will be addressing party workers that will be live-streamed at 60,000 booths that have internet connectivity. Regular rallies came to a halt due to the pandemic, which will be resumed now with help of digital medium," Jaiswal told ANI here.

He said that the concept of a virtual rally is not new as "during 2014 national elections, Narendra Modi had conducted meetings via a 3D medium, thus telling everyone that such kind of rallies is common."

Speaking about the June 7 event, he said, "A worker from the Patna office will preside the rally. After a few speeches from Patna, Amit Shah will begin his address."

However, he denied that this rally was being held in view of upcoming elections.

A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha MP Venkaiah Naidu held discussions about monsoon session, Jaiswal said, "While maintaining social distancing, the session can easily be held in the Central Hall as it can accommodate as many as 800 people."

Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh as its state party presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively. (ANI)