Amit Shah To Camp In UP From Jul 29

Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah will be camping in Uttar Pradesh for three days from July 29 to boost the party's prospect in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The camping would be a part Mr Shah's countrywide 92 days 'Pravas' in which he is slated to stay in a state for three days. During the visit, Mr Shah will interact with all the senior party leaders and also hold meetings with different officials, state BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today. As per the programme, Mr Shah is expected to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues on the first day of his visit and later will meet the district presidents, state executive committee members, and chiefs of different cells on the next two days. All the state ministers, including that of the alliance partners, would be present in the meeting along with Mr Adityanath and his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the state party president and Dinesh Sharma. The meeting of the minister with Mr Shah assumes importance after the Chief Minister had asked the ministers and party MLAs not to involve themselves in transfer/posting of government officials. The directive of the CM has created fury among the ruling party which was also seen in the state assembly when a Legislator from Bundelkhand region Ashok Singh Chandel commented that the condition of the BJP MLAs was worst than the opposition. On the other hand, UP minister and Bharatiya Samaj Party president On Prakash Rajbhar too could raise his voice before the BJP chief as his demand for removal of Ghazipur DM was not yet fulfilled. Mr Rajbhar even announced to hold on dharna over his demand but later suspended it after meeting the CM. The BJP president will also meet the senior party leaders individually to assess the party's organisational strength in the state after their landslide victory in the UP assembly polls. Mr Shah is also expected to meet the leaders of the NDA partners in UP like Apna Dal and Bharatiya Samaj Party. After this visit, Mr Shah is also expected to visit the state again for three days in September though the place of his visit is not fixed. UNI