Amit Shah thinks if Opp speaks, parliament can be resolved

New Delhi: The current impasse in Parliament can be addressed, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the government will advance "two steps ahead" if it does the same.

Shah, speaking at the India Today Conference on Friday, claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had likewise declined to address domestic politics abroad because of the sensitivity of the topic.

"Let the two sides sit before the Speaker and discuss. They should come two steps forward and we will go two steps ahead. Then Parliament will start running. But you just hold a press conference and do nothing, it can't be like that," As he put it.—Inputs from Agencies