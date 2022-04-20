Amit Shah Targets Opposition Parties On NRC

Auraiya: BJP president Amit Shah targeted opposition parties on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday and said that the BJP government will evict all the illegal migrants from the country.

"We brought the NRC but Rahul Baba, Mayawati and Akhilesh all started saying don't bring NRC. They started asking where these illegal migrants will go. You are concerned about them but do not have any concern for people of this country who get killed in terrorist attacks done by these migrants," said Shah in a rally in Auraiya. "Wherever I have gone in the country - north, south, east or west - in the 258 LS constituencies, I have heard only one chant 'Modi, Modi'. The public has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister of the country again, " said Shah. "The BJP government has waived off the loans of 35,400 small farmers of Auraiya. 15,000 people of Auraiya have got housing facilities in Auraiya. 90,000 people have got bank accounts in Auraiya due to the efforts of the BJP government," he added. "The Congress and SP or BSP governments have never done anything for the people of Auraiya," Shah said.

The BJP President said that Modi has done a lot on the development front as compared to the negligible work done by Mayawati and company. "I have not come here to reply to Mayawati, but I have come here to reply to the people of Auraiya," he said. Praising the state government, Shah said," The Yogi Adityanath government has done a lot of development work in Uttar Pradesh. Criminals have been brought to book in Yogi Adityanath's rule. The police is functioning in a smoother way now more than ever. We have eradicated the land mafias who used to grab the land of the poor."

Amit Shah said that Congress has three Gs - Gandhi, Gandhi and Gandhi (Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka) while BJP has three Gs too - Gaon, Gaumata and Ganga Mata. Three phases of elections are over in UP while four phases remain on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23. (ANI)