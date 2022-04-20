Amit Shah reviews development programmes for J&K

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the authorities to make sure that refugees from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and West Pakistan get the benefits of the refugee package as soon as possible.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir. In the meet, Shah asked the authorities to ensure refugees from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and West Pakistan get benefits of refugee package as soon as possible," said an official release from the Ministry.

"The Minister also stressed on the expeditious completion of flagship and iconic projects and industrial development projects," it added.

During the meeting, the Minister also congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for completing 76 per cent of Covid-19 vaccination target in the region and 100 per cent in four districts of the UT.

He said that all-round development and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir are the top priorities of the Central government.

Furthermore, Amit Shah also directed the authorities to strengthen the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Bodies Institutions by ensuring proper seating arrangement, equipment and other necessary resources for the training of their members and for their smooth functioning.

Addressing the issues of the farmers, he directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that all farmers get the advantage of the schemes being run for the farmers, such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, under which Rs 6000 is deposited annually in the account of farmers and under Kisan Credit Card.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers of the Central government and from the government of Jammu and Kashmir were also present in the meeting.

