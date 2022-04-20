Amit Shah Quotes Sheila Dikshit's Remark That Rahul 'Still Not Mature'

Azamgarh: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday pilloried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoting former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's statement that he "is still not mature and needs some time".

"If he is not mature, then why has he been forced upon Uttar Pradesh? Is this a political laboratory or learning ground for someone?" Shah asked at an election rally here.

Noting that the state faces a plethora of problems, he said "men of steel" are needed to solve them. "Problems of Uttar Pradesh can be solved only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said.

Citing BJP's election manifesto, which claims there has been significant decline in cattle count in UP under the SP rule, he said if his party forms government, it would shut all slaughter houses and ensure that instead of "streams of blood", those of milk and ghee flow.

Shah said the BJP tsunami would help the party get two-thirds majority in the 403-member Assembly and put an end to "misrule" of SP and BSP over the last 14 years when development "took a backseat" in the state. "There is an acute shortage of electricity, medicines and the common citizens, especially women and traders are feeling very much unsafe," he claimed, adding farmers are yet to get their dues from the state government.Mounting an attack on the SP-Congress alliance, he said, "It is quite amusing that one prince is giving tough times to his mother, the other to his father, and both are troubling UP."Seeking a performance report from the Congress, Shah said, "Your (Rahul's) family has ruled the country for over 60 years. What has it done for the country? Rahul must answer this." "Rahul asks what the Modi government has done for the country. Rahul Baba, the first thing that we have done is that we have given a PM who speaks. You had given a PM who did not speak for 10 years, and his voice was heard by you and your mother," he said. The BJP president urged voters to uproot the current SP government from the state, and said 'achchey din' (good days) would dawn upon the state on March 11 when the results are out.