Amit Shah On Two-Day UP Visit From July 4

Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, beginning from July 4, during which he is expected to review 'report cards' of the MPs and plan a strategy for the general elections.

On July 4, he will hold a day-long meeting with select grassroot-level workers of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh in Mirzapur. Mr Shah is expected to visit Varanasi also on the same day, and in Agra on July 5 for a similar meeting with select grassroots-level workers from the rest of the state, State general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said on Saturday.

Mr Shah could be accompanied by his close confidant and senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav, who is set to replace party's state in-charge Om Mathur, who is not so active in the state nowadays.

The meeting will cross examine the survey conducted by the party in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats with the report and feedback of the vistaraks and the state leaders.

With just around eight months left for the Lok Sabha polls, BJP has geared up for selecting its candidates so that they can be given around six months time to campaign in their constituencies.

Earlier, it was reported at the national level that around 50 per cent of the BJP MPs could be denied ticket due to their unpopularity among the voters of their constituencies.

The proposed reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath ministry and other changes in the state BJP organisation is also likely to be done after the visit of the national president. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey would be present with Mr Shah during the meetings in UP.

"The national president will meet the leaders and vistaraks of Awadh, Gorakhpur and Kashi prants at Mirzapur on July 4 while on the next day, he will do the same in Agra where the leaders and vistaraks from Kanpur-Bundelkhand,West UP and Braj would participate," he said.

Mr Pathak said that during the meeting, the leadership will assess the central-sponsored schemes and its penetration in the rural areas besides discussing on the political issues.

Mr Shah is expected to have a night stay on July 4 in Varanasi, where he is slated to hold a meeting with the BJP leaders of Kashi and get an first hand information about the PM's constituency. UNI