Amit Shah, Nadda take part in PM Modi's Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign

New Delhi (India): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1, leaders from across the country took part in the 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness' program as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign today.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP chief JP Nadda including several Union Ministers and MPs were seen taking part in the cleanliness drive program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign across the nation.

Visuals showed the Home Minister and Gujarat CM sweeping the streets along with fellow leaders in Ahmedabad city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Sitapur.

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also took part in a cleanliness drive under the 'Garbage Free India – Clean India' campaign.

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi were also seen taking part in the 'Swacchta Abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in the national capital.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took part in the cleanliness drive organised under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Patna.

"It is a national program. Advocates also took part in the drive. I am going to Kalighat Patna and will participate in the cleanliness campaign. Swachh Bharat is important for the country," he said

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led the cleanliness drive from Chhath Ghat, ITO in Delhi as part of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

"The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Senior officials of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation to participate in ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ under the ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative of the Prime Minister, and as part of ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign," said the statement.

Calling upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1 beginning at 10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

"1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. This follows PM Modi's appeal for one hour of 'Shramdaan for swachhata' at 10 am on 1st Oct by all citizens.

Every town, Gram Panchayat, and all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens.

A special portal has been set up to help organizations put up different events. This portal will also invite influencers and citizens to join this people’s movement as Swachhata Ambassadors. People can click pictures and upload them on the portal to mark their presence.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage.

Earlier in 2021, PM Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 to make all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.

Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward would be a giant step towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

—ANI