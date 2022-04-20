Amit Shah May Join Modi's Cabinet

With BJP President Amit Shah making his debut in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, speculation is rife that he is in all likelihood set to join Narendra Modi's Cabinet.







According to party sources, Shah will initially head the BJP ship in the Rajya Sabha where the party has had a tough time.

A major Cabinet reshuffle is said to be on the cards as there are several vacancies with M Venkaiah Naidu all set to become the Vice-President, Manohar Parrikar moving to Goa as the chief minister and the death of environment minister Anil Madhav Dave.





According to sources, the rejig is likely to take place after the monsoon Session of Parliament and this tome, according to party sources couldn't be a better time for Shah to marshal his troops in the Upper House. Naidu, who was BJP's main floor manager in the House, will now be the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, where the government remains in a minority.

On the other hand, the Opposition has lost one of its most prominent voices, with the CPI(M) deciding not to renominate veteran Sitaram Yechury, to the Rajya Sabha, who gave many a pinpricks to the ruling party with his capacity to take the ruling party head long on various issues..





Going by the way BJP's two-man show springs a surprise, it would be best not to hazard a guess on Shah joining the Cabinet. But the grapevine has it that he may replace Rajnath Singh in the sensitive Home Ministry. Modi is known not to be too comfortable with Singh who has Prime Ministerial ambitions. The latter may be moved to Defence, currently being handled as an additional responsibility by Finance Minister Arun Jaitely





Amid the military standoff with China and increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Modi government has been facing attacks for not having a full time defence minister ever since Manohar Parrikar moved back to Goa as Chief Minister.





"Now that he is finally entering Parliament, it is certain he will be part of the Modi Cabinet. But in what capacity, only time will tell," said a party source.

Shah was the minister of state for home in Narendra Modi's government in Gujarat. But he had to make an unceremonious exit in 2010 after being charged with murder, extortion and kidnapping in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.





Shah, who is the closest aide of the Prime Minister, becoming Home Minister will have significant implications in states like West Bengal, where the BJP is engaged in a confrontation with the ruling Trinamool Congress and Kerala, where it is at loggerheads with the CPI(M).

It is also said that putting Shah at the helm of the Home Minister may also enable to the government to act more decisively regarding the crisis in Kashmir.

A five- time MLA from Gujarat, this will be Shah's first stint in Parliament.

Cutting his teeth in politics as a student leader, Shah was elected as a MLA for the first time in 1995 from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad. He retained the seat in 1998, 2002 and 2007. He was elected to the Gujarat Assembly for the fifth time from the Naranpura constituency, also in Ahmedabad, in 2012.



