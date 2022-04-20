Amit Shah Making Modi-Dream Look East A Reality

New Delhi (The Hawk): Irrepressible Amit Shah while slogging in making West Bengal synonymous with Narendra Modi+BJP (Shah is mighty succesful in that accomplishment now heartily appreciated by Modi after his recent visit to that state) to reach at the first step of Modi's realistic Look East and now enmeshed in conquering N-E In Mission East/North-East is all set to visit there and conquer North-East via West Bengal to open gates for Pacific way to the USA as early as possible. For that, Shah consciously is striving for making the N-E synonymous with the BJP. He of course is being actively assisted whole heartedly by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal etc. In his maiden NE visit in this background, during the Assam tour, Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of several government schemes in Guwahati. Home Minister Amit Shah will distribute financial assistance among the 8000 Namghar Vaishnav saints of the state. Home Minister Amit Shah will also address a public meeting. He is stated to be having open tete-a-tete with all the cross sections of the N-E society comprising masses from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura. Fully equipped with feed backs on these states' detailed demands, short comings, hopes, aspirations, goals, their law and order situations, needs, exact requirements of all infrastructural demands, assimilating the N-E into India-mainstream and remove the countrymen's bias toward them on the pretxt of they are Chinks which they are not at all…From their side, for the first time since their inception cutting across party lines of all sorts including titwit/titbit organisations mostly seen as anti-India, their represenatives will fully open up in front of Shah and speak their heart out to Shah so that he takes adequate measures to remove their complaints/grievances of all kinds. Perhaps most important from his side, he will assure them equal treatmennt to entire N-E from the Government of India side like it treats all others in this country so that in no way the people of the N-E feel alienated any way or cut off from the country's mainstream in any way. This in itself will be a great boon for the people of all states from N-E who already are keenly looking toward the Shah-Visit to their home land, say seniors in N-E.