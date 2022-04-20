Amit Shah Holds Meeting With RSS Functionaries In Lucknow

Lucknow: A week after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for 'appropriate and requisite law' to pave the way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Amit Shah held marathon meetings here on Wednesday with chief minister Yogi, senior leaders and state functionaries of the RSS.

The RSS chief in his customary address on Vijay dashmi on October 18 had said,"the construction of the Ram Temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view. It will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country." The meeting holds significance as Amit Shah visited the state despite being busy with elections in five states.

The seniormost leaders of the party are tight-lipped over the deliberations, and describe it as a coordination meeting between the BJP and the RSS. The meeting in Lucknow was summoned a day after former VHP president Praveen Togadia announced to float a new political outfit with the slogan 'Abki Bar Hindu Sarkar'.

Besides the chief minister, RSS senior functionary Krishna Gopal, Datrayee Hasbole, state RSS chief Shivprakash, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and the two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also attended the meeting.

The six hours meeting was held in a resort at the outskirts of the city.

According to the sources, the senior RSS leaders expressed their displeasure over the performance of the ministers of the chief minister Yogi cabinet. The RSS functionaries specifically pointed out the inability of the UP government to address the aspirations of the common people, particularly the unemployed youth and asked BJP leaders to make efforts so that the people may not vote for NOTA during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"From time to time, UP BJP keeps getting guidance from its national president. UP is a key state and electorally important," said BJP spokesperson Dr Chandra Mohan, refusing to divulge further. Sources say the issues that dominated the marathon meeting on Wednesday were the Ram temple, challenge posed by the former Vishwa Hindu Prishad leader Pravin Togadia, the preparations of the state government for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, performance of the Yogi Adityanath government, the possible challenge to be posed by the proposed alliance of the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj party and the reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

The office bearers of all the RSS affiliates participated in the meeting presided over by Amit Shah. All the regional RSS secretaries was also invited for the meeting.

RSS for organizational purpose has divided UP into seven zones. The state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and party's Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal also held closed-door meetings with Amit Shah. On Tuesday, addressing a rally at Rajnandgaon in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the Congress always "opposed" the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya because it believed in "dividing the country" and never wanted the issue to be resolved. "People have their own emotions and sentiments on Ram janmabhoomi. I have always maintained that public sentiments on the issue should be respected. The fight for Ayodhya is not from today but the mammoth 'Hindu Samaj' has been fighting for the cause from around 450 years," Adityanath said. He said the site in Ayodhya where 'Ram Lalla' is present is the only birth place of Lord Ram and no one should have any doubt about it.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah was given a warm reception at the Amausi airport by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues. UNI