Amit Shah Hoists National Tricolour At His Residence

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah hoisted the National Tricolour at his residence in New Delhi today on the clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also paid tributes to the valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the Motherland.

In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, “Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires everyone Indian. On PM Narendra Modi ji’s clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the Motherland.”

Union Home Minister said that “I appeal to all countrymen to hoist the Tiranga at your home from 13th-15th August and be a part of this campaign of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart. Also, upload your photo with the Tiranga on http://harghartiranga.com and inspire others for the same.”