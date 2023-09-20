Amit Shah hits back at Rahul Gandhi for his secretaries OBC remarks

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders and employees were under-represented in the central government, saying that the BJP government has 85 MPs from the OBC class.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi while speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha demanded for caste based census.

He shared a data of 90 union government ministries’ secretaries, informing that it was “shocking and shattering” to know that only three of them belonged to the OBC community.

“This is an insult to the OBC community. Out of 90 secretaries in the government, only three are from the OBC community. They control only 5 per cent of the country’s budget,” the Wayanad MP said amid chants of “Shame!” by Congress MPs.

Shah said that among the people who run the country, only three are OBCs.

“Some NGOs give chits with questions to ask, and they say it here. Now their understanding is that the country is run by the secretary, but my understanding is that the country is run by the government. The Constitution says that the country’s policies are decided by the cabinet of this country,” he said.

“If you want figures, I will tell you. In the BJP government, 29 percent i.e. 85 MPs are from OBC category. If you want to compare then let me tell you that 29 ministers also belong to OBC category. BJP’s OBC MLAs are 365 out of 1358 i.e. 27 percent. These are more than all those singing the praises of OBC,” he said, adding that BJP’s OBC MLCs are 65 out of 163.

“That means it is 40 percent, whereas the opposition people talk about 33 percent,” he said.

While Shah was speaking, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy tried to respond but was cut short by the Home Minister, who said, “In new parliament at least you should act your age.”

The historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women’s reservation bill on Wednesday was passed by Lok Sabha after the culmination of a day-long discussion, by a overwhelming 454 votes, with two members voting against it.

The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed after voting, where 454 members voted in favour of the bill, while two members voted against it.

Several members namely Asaduddin Owaisi, Hibi Eden, N K Premachandran, Sougata Ray, A M Ariff and E T Mohammed Bashir had moved amendments but did not pursue them.

