Amit Shah condoles death of Chetan Chauhan

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan and said his demise is a big loss for the Indian politics and cricket.

Chauhan died due to coronavirus related complications on Sunday. He was 73.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan, minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and former cricketer, served the country first as a sportsman and later as a public servant. His death is a great loss for Indian politics and cricket. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Chauhan is survived by his wife and son.

He held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. PTI