Amit Shah Cancels Jhargram Visit Like He Did Recently

New Delhi (The Hawk): Stunning BJP cadres of all hues in West Bengal due to his gratuitous cancellation of much hyped JharGram visit coupled with pre-fixed schedules for addressing mammoth public meetings there ordering the local masses to exercise their franchise in favor of the BJP, Central Home Minister gratuitously cancelled it thereby leaving the crowds feeling cheated as they wasted their whole day waiting for Shah sheer absent from JharGram and from elsewhere without assigning any consolidated reason for his such sudden

action that if all is locally seen as insult for the BJP resulting into vote-lose for it in the state, so agitated reportedly are they as they feel totally ditched by the BJP. The latter expectedly is silent on as it's leaders are too scared to even mention about it as it entails Shah who is top-to-bottom seen rock like strictness with no slackness of any kind whatsoever. Naturally, BJP leaders fearing anger+drastic actions against them from Modi are tight lipped as if nothing has happened and all is normal like before which it is not at all.

That 'Big Boss couldn't care less for any one' posing all the time, Amit Shah would cancel his election tour again on the plea his helicopter developed snag is simply unthinkable to them as he poses to be invincible (which he is, according to them), unvanquishable (synonymous with him always, according to them) et al. According to them, from his behavior in front of the states' masses and elsewhere in the country, it is always expected that he has alternate stand by choppers as he knows no stoppage or prevention to his electioneering at least in West Bengal which he wants to wrest from the TMC and make BJP victorious for the first time in the state duly alife time gift to his 'dear brother' NarendraBhai Damodardas hai ModiJee. In return, of course, he will be the next CM of Gujarat, say all close to him and to his son Jay, Chief of International Cricket Conference + Semi Chief of BCCI headed by Saurav Ganguly who's crossed over to the BJP from CPI(M) to Left Front to Congress to TMC to BJP contesting Bengal assembly elections on the BJP ticket.

In Gujarat, political circles already are agog with AmitBhai Shah's arrival in the state next as it's duly elected CM. He then will be a formidable force in the national level whose foundations will be laid from the BJP winning West Bengal itself. Its entire credit will go to AmitBhai Shah who's single handedly handling the West Bengal, Assam election strategies interspersed with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as well, assert observers.

According to them, AmitBhai indeed is proving himself to be elections clincher in favor of Modi and the BJP.