Amit Shah Arrives In Dehradun To Launch 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Dehradun to participate in various events in the state today.Shah was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the airport.Shah will launch 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana' in Dehradun. After this event, he will address the Shantikunj Golden Jubilee Year lecture series in Haridwar at 4 PM today.Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022.In the 2017 elections, BJP secured 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others. —ANI