Amit Shah Announces Halt to Free Movement at Myanmar Border

Home Minister Amit Shah announces government's decision to halt free movement at the Myanmar border, emphasizing the need for heightened security. He discusses improvements in law and order under PM Modi's leadership and criticizes Congress policies.

Guwahati: In an announcement Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized on Saturday that the government will put an end to movement of people at the border, with Myanmar. He stressed the importance of safeguarding this border with the level of vigilance as the one with Bangladesh. Speaking at the passing out parade for the group of formed Assam Police Commando battalions Shah revealed that the government is reevaluating its policy on free movement with Myanmar.



"The India Myanmar border will be fortified like our border with Bangladesh... The Indian Government will terminate the open movement agreement with Myanmar " he declared.



Shah highlighted the improvement in law and order in our country under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership over the decade. Criticizing Congress he accused them of promoting a system where individuals had to offer bribes for government jobs during their tenure. In contrast he emphasized that under BJPs governance no money is required for employment.



Referring to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya Shah remarked that after 550 "years Lord Ram would finally return home. Expressing pride, for our nation he underscored how significant it is for this event to take place as India charts its path towards becoming a superpower.