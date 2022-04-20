Amit Sadh: Need of time is to clean out emotional rubbish that clutters our minds

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Monday shared his views on mental health and well-being. The actor reminded his fans and social media followers about the necessity to clean the emotions that clutter our minds.

"Always in conflict! The greatest need of our time is to clean out the enormous mass of mental and emotional rubbish that clutters our minds," Amit Sadh tweeted from his verified account on Monday.

In a separate tweet, the actor spoke about his character of police officer Kabir Sawanth in the popular web series "Breathe Into The Shadows".

"Kabir Sawanth has been a very special character for me, close to my heart. I deeply relate to the hustle he's into, between the right and his duties. What's meant to be will rightly happen in time," the actor wrote, talking about the dilemma faced by his character in the web series.

On the work front, Amit is gearing up for the release of the web series "Zidd". The series casts Amit as Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a Special Forces Officer who was a Kargil hero.

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, "Zidd" also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. The series is slated to release on January 22, 2021.

—IANS