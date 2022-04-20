Amit Sadh on shooting 'Jeet Ki Zidd' under extreme conditions

Mumbai: Amit Sadh plays the protagonist in the upcoming web series Jeet Ki Zidd. The actor says the story, set against the backdrop of the Indian Army Special Task Force and based on a true story, is more than just about valour. It is a story of hope and passion, he points out.

"It is the story of one of our Kargil war heroes, Major Deependra Singh Sengar, and how he followed his dream to be part of the Special Task Force since childhood. There comes a time in his journey where he and his wife goes through the darkest phase -- he lost his physical strength -- and yet he did not give up. That is a very important part of the story. This is not just a story of bravery, it goes beyond that. It is a story of hope and passion," Amit told IANS.

"The story is all the more important for the present time because mental health is a paramount topic right now. This story really makes us believe how we can gather courage from within to achieve our dream, if only we decide not to give up. That way, it is a universal story," he added.

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar the show also features Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri.

A major part of the shoot took place under extreme weather conditions. Was that tough for the cast? "Who expected it to be easy anyway?" Amit replied with a laugh, adding: "I will not call that a challenge because we knew from the beginning that we have to go through certain weather conditions and a physically tough shoot."

"It was a great time shooting outdoor, I think I have started sharing a special brotherhood and bonding with Sushant bhai. I was a huge fan of his work before I met him and now he is my co-actor, too," said Amit.

The show Jeet Ki Zidd releases on Zee5 on January 22.

—IANS