Amit Dhoundiyal Wins 58th Etlantis Rapid Open Chess Tournament

Dehradun (The Hawk): City lad Amit Dhoundiyal emerged as a leading point holder followed by Anil Kumar Gairola (2nd) and Vinay Raj Bhatt (3rd) at the 58th Etlantis Rapid Open Chess Tournament here in Dehradun today.

In this open tournament 27 players from different age group showed their skills. To encourage the city players Shri Jitendra Singh Rawat, State Minister, Youth affairs and Shri Ramesh Kala, Ward Councilor attended the event as the chief guests and distributed the awards to the winners.

Commenting on the occasion Shri Rohit Singh Rana, President, Uttarakhand Chess Club, affiliate Unit of Etlantis Chess Club said "Uttarakhand is on its way of becoming India's Chess destination. I am delighted to see young players participate in the current environment we are living in, which shows grit and determination of our chess player's community. Shri Kuldeep Acharya, Secretary, Uttarakhand Chess Club, gave a spell bounding speech, equating chess with the great minds of the human race. Shri Ramesh Kala, assured the Uttarakhand chess players of complete support from the government and suggested we must hold world International Chess Rating tournament next year once we overcome the hard Covid Times. Shri Rohit Singh Rana thanked the Uttarakhand government and appreciated the efforts they are putting in bringing normalcy for sports activities in the state.