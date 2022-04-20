Amid Uncertainty Over Domestic Season Uttarkhand Announces 'Bio-Bubble' Camp From Oct 14

New Delhi: Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has decided to conduct a one-month training camp for its senior men's squad in a bio-secure environment from October 14.

While Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has started physical training session at its Eden Gardens gymnasium in a staggered manner, Uttarakhand's is expected to be a proper camp with full-fledged net sessions.

CAU secretary Mahim Verma told PTI that 29 players, including three outstation recruits, will report at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy on October 10. All players will need to bring a COVID-19 RTPCR negative test report with themselves and they will be also tested upon arrival.

It has also been learnt that the CAU has got the necessary government clearance to organise the camp.

They will remain in isolation until a second COVID-19 test on October 13 and after returning another negative report can enter the camp's bio-bubble. The coaching and other staff at the Academy will also be tested and noone will be allowed to leave the facility.

The development comes amid uncertainty around the start of domestic season which is set to be a heavily curtailed one due to the pandemic. However, Verma said the BCCI could start the season as early as next month. He also said the district trials in the senior category will begin from October 16, followed by zonal trials from October 22 in Dehradun and Kashipur and the final trial will be held in the state's winter capital.

CAU is planning to conduct the senior women's camp in Kasiga School near Dehradun from October 12 after the trials from October 16-20. That camp will also be held in a bio-bubble.

The BCCI is currently staging the IPL in a strict bio-bubble in the UAE but there are serious doubts if domestic cricket can also be held in a similar environment considering the significant costs involved. CAU has roped in former India opener Wasim Jaffer as the head coach after a forgettable last season. Jay Bista, Samad Fallah and Iqbal Abdulla are the team's new outstation players.

Verma added that Jaffer, who is currently with the Kings XI Punjab squad in the IPL as a batting coach, will be monitoring the team's progress via video-conference. —PTI