Amid Tension, Pak's Airspace Closure Costs Eight Million Dollar Loss To Afghanistan

Kabul: The Afghanistan civil aviation authority on Monday revealed that the country has suffered a loss of eight million dollars due to closure of Pakistan's airspace amid last month's tension between India and Pakistan.

In February, Pakistan had closed its airspace in the midst of rising tensions following ghastly Pulawama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives. The Afghan airlines have been using Iran's route for Kabul-New Delhi flights but it has increased the costs as well as the time by two times. The prices, airlines say, have gone up to almost 600 dollar from around 350 dollar, Tolo news reported.

Mohammad Qasim Wafaeezada, Chairman of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority said " There were six air routes through Pakistan's airspace between Kabul and New Delhi. More than 250 flights crossed Afghanistan's airspace towards Pakistan on a daily basis when the airspace was opened but now the number has reduced to nine right currently.

"We hope this issue is resolved as soon as possible; otherwise, we will lose a big amount of revenue we get from transit flights," he said. But despite the increase in the prices, the airlines said they have failed to prevent losses in revenues. Airlines and passengers called on the Afghan government to engage in talks with the Pakistani government and resolve the matter in line with international laws and regulation. UNI