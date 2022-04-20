Amid pandemic, DronaHQ aims to expand global customer base

New Delhi: App development platform DronaHQ plans to expand its global customer base and also aims to grow its partner ecosystem five times by 2021.

On the outlook for the sector amid the pandemic, Jinen Dedhia, Co-founder and MD of DronaHQ, said that the business prospects look positive.

"We have a positive outlook on our business prospects. Pandemic has increased the need for digital transformation. Organisations are looking towards no-code platforms for time and cost effective solutions," he said.

He also said that the company is looking at competing with global leaders.

"With strong growth prospects in India, we are also focusing on strengthening our global customer relations to mark our presence. We are also investing in growing our partner ecosystems by five times by the year 2021," he said.

Dedhia said during the lockdown the company invested heavily in digitising its own business by automating sales processes, deploying automated call-centre solutions for virtual CRM, employing productivity tracking tools for multiple processes. All this has led to a proficient business model where most of our business is now managed remotely, he added.

"These solutions have proven to be perfect case studies to our customers who are now coming up with similar requirements having been successfully implemented by DronaHQ. We see this as a positive trend to steer towards providing more innovative solutions for remote working," he said.

–IANS