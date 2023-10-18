Amid Israel-Hamas war, US warns citizens not to travel to Lebanon

Washington, DC [US]: The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Lebanon to "do not travel" citing an "unpredictable security situation" amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah on the Lebanon border.

The travel advisory level for Lebanon was raised to Level 4 "Do Not Travel" on Tuesday "due to the "unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions," according to the advisory.

"On October 17, 2023, the Department authorized the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from US Embassy Beirut due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon," it stated.

The updated advisory issued by the US department asked its citizens to reconsider their travel plans due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict and crime in the region.

The statement read, "Raised to Level 4 and updated to reflect the authorized departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis."

The US has also department authorised the voluntary, temporary, departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from US embassy in Beirut.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Israel Defence Forces said it thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist cell from Lebanon territory and killed four terrorists who attempted to enter Israel and plant an explosive device.



Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces stated, "The IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist cell from Lebanese territory. A short time ago, the IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by a terrorist squad, which was identified by IDF surveillance as approaching the perimeter fence from Lebanese territory and planting a bomb. Four terrorists were killed."

In another post on X, the IDF said that it received a report regarding shooting at Metula on the Lebanese border. Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force said that it has struck "terror targets and military infrastructure" of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to gunfire towards Israel on Monday.

On Monday, the Israeli Defence Force said that several military posts on the Lebanon border had come under gunfire. In addition, an anti-tank guided missile targeted a tank, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the soldiers retaliated with artillery fire against the sources of the fire. IDF stated that no casualty occurred due to the firing, according to The Times of Israel report.

—ANI