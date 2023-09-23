    Menu
    States & UTs

    Amid heavy rains, bridge caves in in Bihar

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jammu: Jammu Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide at Shalgri near Banihal, officials said on Saturday.

    "Traffic movement stopped from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar Srinagar NHW due to landslide at Shalgri, Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

    "Men and machinery on job. People are advised to co-operate with Traffic Police."

    The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

    Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Jammu Srinagar highway Landslide incident Traffic disruption Banihal landslide Kashmir valley news Road closure update Transportation disruption Kashmir traffic update National highway closure
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in