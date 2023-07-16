Amid floods, Delhi Police get PCR call for 'tiger sighting' in Burari

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received a PCR call on Sunday that a tiger had been spotted in the Uma Garden area of Burari, North Delhi, amidst the ongoing flood and heavy rain.

Head Constable Rajesh of the Burari Police Station received the PCR call.

"Through control room DDMA the information has been passed that near Burari Pushta, Uma Garden a tiger was spotted.

"A Sub Inspector has been asked to check the information," the Daily Diary (DD) entry read.

Burari, located in northern Delhi, is also near to the Yamuna River, which has reached the one-meter-danger mark due to recent rains. The Yamuna river water has also flooded the Burari area.

The Delhi Police Department has made no formal statement. When approached a police official said that they were looking into the matter.—Inputs from Agencies