Amid Doklam, India Says Partnership With US Crucial For Indo-pacific Region

New Delhi: Amid the standoff at Doklam and a reported transgression by Chinese troops in Uttarakhand, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that India-US partnership is crucial for the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

"One of the main challenges confronting the world today is the evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific," Sushma Swaraj said late on Monday while inaugurating the first edition of the India-US Forum here.

"Strong India-US partnership is critical for peace, stability and prosperity in this region," she said. Her remarks come amid China's increased aggressiveness in the South China Sea, most of which it claims as its own. China's claims have been challenged by many of the littoral countries in the region.

India, US and Japan held the Malabar joint naval exercises earlier this month in the Bay of Bengal, which is also seen as a strengthening of forces by the three against China trying to increase its footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

Sushma Swaraj said that India and the US stood together in upholding an international rules-based system that has benefited all nations. "We have also outlined the principles that should be adhered to in undertaking connectivity initiatives, including ensuring respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said, in reference to China's ambitious One Belt One Road initiative, of which the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a major part. India has objected to the OBOR (Contd On Pg 2)