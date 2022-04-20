Amid 'Avengers' Craze, Akhilesh Sees BJP's 'Endgame'

Lucknow: At a time when movie buffs are in a frenzy over the new "Avengers" movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday came up with a political version, saying the BJP's "endgame" has begun. "Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," Yadav tweeted attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios. The SP chief's tweet came at a time when movie buffs across the world are making a beeline for tickets to the latest "Avengers" movie. It assumes significance against the backdrop of three political parties -- the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- coming together in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.