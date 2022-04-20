Amethi woman, who attempted immolation, dies

Lucknow: A woman from Amethi district who had attempted immolation along with her daughter in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday, succumbed to her burn injuries on Wednesday.

Safia (50) had suffered over 70 per cent burns while her daughter Gudiya (28) suffered 35 per cent burns. Both were admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Safia had a dispute with some of the residents of her village on a drain which passed near her house but she alleged that nobody paid heed to her complaints.

After the incident, circle officer of Gauriganj, Arpit Kapoor, said that four persons had been arrested from the Jamoh police station area of the district. The four persons arrested were Arjun, Sunil, Raj Karan and Ram Milan and all of them were involved in a dispute with Safia and Gudiya over the usage of a drain.

The Amethi police also suspended three policemen on Saturday in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident turned into an ugly political controversy when the Lucknow police claimed that the women were instigated by Congress leader Anoop Patel to set themselves on fire.

The police said that this was part of a 'criminal conspiracy' and a case has been filed against Patel along with three others. Patel is reportedly absconding.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, meanwhile, accused the police of trying to implicate one of its party leaders from Amethi in the case.

Lallu said that the incident proved, once again, that 'jungle raj' was prevailing in Uttara Pradesh.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should step down from his post because he had failed to control the law and order situation in the state.

