    Amethi Will Be As Developed As Singapore, California In 15 Years: Rahul Gandhi

    April20/ 2022


    Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told the people of Amethi that in 15 years, the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California.

    Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school in his parliamentary constituency, Rahul also accused the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government of halting the state's progress by taking away big projects.
    "After 10-15 years, when people would mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath," Rahul said. He further said Amethi will become a world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the family's pocket borough constituency of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. His mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli.

