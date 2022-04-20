Amethi Villagers Celebrate Robert Vadra's Birthday

Amethi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, on Saturday posted photos on his social media, which shows a group of people celebrating his birthday in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

He wrote on Facebook, "People of a village I worked in, celebrating my Birthday, soo sweet !!"

"Prayers in return for a good future," he captioned a group of 17 images.

Vadra tagged a person named Dharmendra Shukla in his post who seems to be a Congress supporter and the organiser of the event.

His birthday falls on April 18.

Vadra, also a businessman, spent time with children, the elderly and the poor of an NGO last week, to start his birthday week celebration.