Amethi reports 33 new corona cases in a day

Amethi (UP): Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Union minister Smriti Irani, is now emerging as the latest Corona hotspot.

The district, on Tuesday night, reported 33 new Corona positive cases, taking the tally of patients to 80 in the districts.

Till about a month ago, Amethi had not reported even a single case.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajesh Mohan Srivastava told reporters that the maximum number of persons who had tested Corona positive were those who had arrived from other states in the past few weeks.

He said that many of them were asymptomatic and were asked to take the tests because they had come in from other states.

The district administration is now contract tracing those ho had come into contact with the Corona positive persons.

The Corona patients have been admitted to level 1 hospital.

