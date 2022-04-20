Amethi Developed Rapidly In Past Four Years: Irani

Amethi:Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Textiles Smriti Irani suggested that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should visit his constituency and see that region which was ignored for decades, has developed rapidly in past four years.

Addressing the media here on Saturday after flagging off 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' rally, Ms Irani said "Rahul should come and see how Amethi has developed in the past four years. The region was ignored for decades Rahul Gandhi and his family and despite of defeat in election BJP focused on its development in past four years".

Taking a dig on Congress president, Ms Irani said "I had assured you people that Mr Gandhi will frequently visit here because of me and I am happy that that assurance was fulfilled". About candle march of Mr Gandhi, Ms Irani said here in Amethi there is no women help care centers at police stations and they talk about women security. Union minister said that Congress party ruled the country for decades and no specific facilities were provided for women security then how they can raise their voice in parliament. She alleged that Congress talks about reservation of women just to gain political benefits. UNI