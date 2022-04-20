Amethi Custodial Death: Congress, SP Slam Yogi Govt

Congress and Samajwadi Party on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over death of a trader Satya Prakash Shukla in state police's custody, and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

In a tweet targeting the state government on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote, 'The BJP government is trying to suppress the angst of people due to custodial death of late Satya Prakash Shukla. A fair probe should be conducted as family members of Shukla alleged that he died due to third-degree torture by police, else the faith of public in the state government will fade away.'

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu too announced to launch a statewide agitation if, the government fails to punish the guilty policemen.