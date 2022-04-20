Amethi Authorities Put Spanner On Rahul's Visit To His Constituency Over Security Issues

Amethi: Congress has raised objection on the move of the Amethi district authorities to put spanner on the visit of party vice- president Rahul Gandhi to his parliamentary constituency next week for security reasons. Amethi District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Poonam in a joint letter to the Amethi Congress district president has asked the Congress vice-president to defer his visit from October 4 as they would not be able to provide adequate security due to the ongoing Durga Puja and Muharram festivals in the district. The letter, sent to the Congress district president yesterday, said they have received a letter from SPG about the visit of Mr Gandhi to Amethi on October 4,5, and 6. "As the authorities would be busy in the security for Durga Puja and Muharram till October 5 hence the local MP should visit Amethi thereafter," the letter said. However, Congress leaders are agitated over the matter saying that the authorities are dancing to the tune of the BJP and as its president Amit Shah would be visiting Amethi on October 10, hence they are not ready to allow anyone before that. Senior UP Congress leader and former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh today alleged that the Amethi district authorities were playing politics and intentionally trying to prevent Mr Gandhi from visiting his parliamentary constituency. UNI