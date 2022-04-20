- Gopeshwar: An American tourist who was stranded for the past two days in Alkapuri glacier in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was evacuated by paramilitary soldiers on Saturday.
- Jeffrey Kim, 55, was spotted by a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers who were out on a training schedule near Alkapuri bank, the point where the Alaknanda river originates, ITBP sources said.
- The US tourist was in a bad shape as he was going without food for two days, they said.
- The soldiers brought him down to Mana village where he was handed over to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for medical care, they added. — PTI
American Tourist Rescued In Uttarakhand
