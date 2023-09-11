America pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 22nd anniversary of terror attacks

New York/Washington: On this day, 22 years after the tragic events of September 11, Americans and their leaders across the country remembered the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

The twin towers of the World Trade Centre, which were razed to the ground when two airlines hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists crashed into the towers, forever altering the Manhattan skyline on September 11, 2001, were the site of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, where the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks were honoured in a sombre ceremony.

At 8:46 a.m., the precise moment the first of four attacks on the United States that morning began with the crash of American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower, bells rang and a moment of silence was held around the country. South Tower hit by United Airlines Flight 175 at 9:03 a.m.; South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m.; United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.; North Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m.—Inputs from Agencies