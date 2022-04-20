America''s painful past is still present: Apple CEO on Floyd death

San Francisco: As protests in the US grow over the death of African-American George Floyd under police custody, Apple CEO Tim Cook has stressed that right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions.

In a memo to employees following the death of Floyd, Cook said that Floyd''s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a ''normal'' future.

"To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism," Cook said in the memo.

"That painful past is still present today  not only in the form of violence, but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination," he added.

Demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the US after a video went viral of Floyd being suffocated to death by a white police officer in the Minneapolis on May 25.

Cook said that there has been progress since the America he grew up in, "but it is similarly true that communities of colour continue to endure discrimination and trauma".

"At Apple, our mission has and always will be to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better.

"For all of our colleagues hurting right now, please know that you are not alone, and that we have resources to support you," Cook noted.

The Apple CEO further said that Apple is making donations to a number of groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in American society.

"Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines. To our colleagues in the Black community  we see you. You matter, your lives matter, and you are valued here at Apple".

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted on Sunday: "Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don''t have a voice.

"For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," Pichai added.

