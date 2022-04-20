AMC delays theatre openings to July-end following rise in COVID-19 cases

Washington: The world's largest exhibitor -- AMC Theatres -- has decided to delay reopening its cinemas until the end of July due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The company has earlier announced that the cinemas would re-open from July 15 making 450 of its 600 locations in America start its operation.

However, the latest development in delaying the dates was expected after July tentpoles 'Mulan' and' Tenet', two most anticipated movies, decided late last week to relocate their openings from July to August.

"We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatre with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe and Clean initiative," The Hollywood Reporter quoted AMC CEO Adam Aron as saying in a statement.

"Our theatre general managers across the US started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our US theatres, will be Thursday, July 30," Aron said.

AMC will now open its first 450 cinemas on July 30, followed by the rest in early August. (ANI)