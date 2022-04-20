Ambulances gifted by India help improve medical facilities in various regions of Nepal

Kathmandu: The organisations who received ambulances on the 151st Gandhi Jayanti this year have expressed gratitude to the Indian government and said that it would contribute a lot to improve health facilitates in their areas.

Havaldar Tula Giri, who came to Kathmandu from Darchula representing Bhupu Sainik Sangh to receive the ambulance, expressed his gratitude to India for helping with the ambulance as it will help to transport sick people to hospitals in his home town.

"I am extremely happy. I would like to thank the Embassy for giving us the ambulance. As now a road is also being constructed in Darchula, we will now be able to save lives of our brothers and sisters," Giri said.

Another recipient of ambulance Sarala Shrestha from Community Service Centre in Kathmandu also expressed a similar feeling.

Sarala Shrestha, a representative from Community Service Center at Nagarjun Municipality in Kathmandu, said, "It is a matter of pride for us as the Indian Embassy under the India-Nepal cooperation provided us with an ambulance. We have about 35,000 households in our municipality. With this ambulance, we would be able to help those families for sure. We will be also sending our ambulance to other areas as well which would serve a larger portion of people."





Marking the 151st Gandhi Jayanti, India had gifted 41 ambulances to government and non-profit organisations of Nepal working in 29 districts across Nepal.

Avishek Pratap Shah, Member of Parliament from Kapilvastu who received ambulance on behalf of the district, also expressed gratitude to India for the help. He said that it would help the pregnant women in his area reach hospital on time.

"In my constituency, pregnant women face a lot of troubles. Whenever there is some emergency they either have to be rushed to Bhairahawa or Gorkhapur or Lucknow in India. We don't have good medical support. If we had an ambulance then it would be a relief for my people. I had made the request to the Ambassador regarding the matter. I am very grateful to the Indian Mission in Nepal for this extended support," Shah added.

India has gifted a number of school buses, ambulances, books and other means of health to Nepal. Besides, India has been funding various projects and also extended help in the reconstruction of houses, heritages and other infrastructure in planned phases.

Since 1994, the Embassy of India has gifted nearly 823 ambulances, including those gifted today. For the first time, the Embassy has this year gifted three different categories of ambulances, Advance Life Support category, Basic Life Support and Common Life Support ambulances. All three categories are built as per the guidelines of Government of Nepal.

