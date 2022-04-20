Ambulance driver attempts to rape COVID-19 patient in hospital in K'taka, held

Kalaburagi: A driver of a private ambulance allegedly attempted to rape a COVID-19 patient at a government hospital here, following which he was arrested.

According to police, the accused entered the cardiology department of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science, where the 25-year-old victim was undergoing treatment and tried to rape her on Tuesday night.

As she screamed, other patients woke up and raised an alarm.

Soon, the accused fled the spot, police said.

On receiving information, the police immediately swung into action and managed to nab the accused.

—PTI