Ambulance Carrying Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck Due To Landslide

Pithoragarh: An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in the landslide-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall along with landslides has badly hampered road connectivity in Goripur area of Munsyari in the district.

As per the reports received from the district, one 108 Ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in landslide-affected road connecting Madkot and Munsyari.

"Due to landslide and heavy rains, the communication lines including road movement have been badly affected," said a local.

"Students from Bothi village have to take landslide-affected route to reach their college in Uchhaiti," he added. "The district administration should immediately clear all the routes," he further said.