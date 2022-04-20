Ambedkhar Mahasabha Founding Members Oppose Conferring Of Dalit Mitra Award To Yogi

Lucknow: Ambedkar Mahasabha, a pioneer Dalit organisation of Uttar Pradesh has found itself in controversy after it announced to confer the first Dalit Mitra award to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The move is seeing a strong resentment from the mahasabha members itself. Two of the founder members former senior IPS officer S R Darapuri and retired IAS officer Harish Chandra have threatened to oppose any such move and had called for the AGM.

These members also alleged that Mahasabha president Lalji Prasad Nirmal was playing in the BJP hands. The proposed Dalit Mitra award would be given to Mr Adityanath on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar here in Lucknow.

Mr S R Darapuri, former IG and Harish Chandra, former IAS, who are the members of the Mahasabha told UNI on Friday that at the time when atrocities on Dalits are increasing, such an award is a shame. "We will not let it happen. We will request Yogi Adityanath himself to decline the award," they said in unison. They have also called for an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to take disciplinary action against Mr Nirmal, saying he had overstepped his authority by announcing an award for a CM during whose government several cases of Dalit atrocities were reported.

"There is immense anger among Dalits because of atrocities inflicted on them during Yogi's rule. Constituting an award and giving it to Yogi will only rub salt into their wounds," Mr Darapuri said.

Harish Chandra, while attacking the president, said the Mahasabha was formed to spread the ideas and principles of Dr Ambedkar, and not to serve personal interests of anyone.

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Ambedkar too in a statement, said atrocities on Dalits have increased. "As far as award to UP CM is concerned, it should be seen that deserving people who have worked for Dalit rights should get such a felicitation," he commented. However, Ambedkar mahasabha president Lalji Prasad Nirmal defended his act saying that there is nothing wrong in giving the award to the Chief Minister."Yogijee is doing lot of work for the uplift of the Dalits and other communities. Some people are unnecessarily trying to create politics over the issue but it would not deter us from our move," he said confirming that he had also spoken to Mr Adityanath about the conferring of the award.

"CM Yogi is a friend of all citizens of the state. He is therefore a friend of Dalits also," said Mr Nirmal, who retired from the UP secretariat before becoming the Mahasabha president in 2013. He also dismissed allegations of having "personal interests".

"Rumours are being spread that I am seeking a berth in the UP Legislative Council. I am a committed member of the Mahasabha which runs on donations and with the blessings of Dalits," he said. Ambedkar Mahasaba was founded in 1998 in Lucknow and has slowly gained importance over the years with politicians making a bee line to its office here on the Vidhan Sabha Marg, just opposite the state assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others have visited the Mahasabha premises in the recent past. UNI