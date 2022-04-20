Ambedkar statue desecrated in UP village

Ballia (UP): A statue of Dalit ideologue, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar has been desecrated in Sikandarpur area in Ballia district.

The hand of the 18-year-old statue, installed in Sikiya village park was found broken on Wednesday.

Sikandarpur SHO Balendu Bhushan Mishra said that the statue was being repaired and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Additional forces have been put on alert though the situation in the village is said to be normal.

The SHO said that the persons responsible for damaging the statue would be arrested soon and punished.

—IANS