Ambedkar's 63rd Anniv: Mayawati Attacks BJP; Says Society Can Prosper By BSP Principle Of 'Sarvjan Hitay'

Lucknow: In a statement made on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's 63rd death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday here said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) first divided the people on the basis of their race, and was now even dividing the gods and goddesses.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the leader said Baba Saheb, while giving the idea of 'one vote, one value' in the Constitution, had dreamt of an equitable society, but the BJP government at the Centre wanted to fail the Constitution. Pointing out towards the grievances of the farmers, Ms Mayawati said the farmers of the state were seriously upset over the policies of the BJP government, adding that the profit of the 'Phasal Beema Yojna' went to some rich individuals, instead of the deserving farmers.

Highlighting her party's strategy, Ms Mayawati said the welfare of the common people was only possible through BSP's policy and principle of 'Sarvjan Hitay, Sarvjan Sukhay.'

Pointing out the issues of various groups, she said even after 71 years of Independence, crores of poor people, labourers, farmers, 'Dalits', backward classes, minority groups and upper-caste poor people were living in utter hopelessness and were fed up of persistent hardships, adding that a growing need of transforming the situation through votes was being felt. On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar's 63rd death anniversary, BSP workers organised a seminar and other programmes in Lucknow. The workers of the party also laid down wreaths, while paying their tributes to the towering leader at a statue of the leader in the Dr Ambedkar memorial situated in 'Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal'. UNI