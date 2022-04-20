Amazonia-1 mission ushers in new era of space reform: Modi

New Delhi: Congratulating NSIL and ISRO on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of Amazonia-1 Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said this ushers in a new era of space reforms in the country.

The Prime Minister's message comes after India on Sunday morning successfully placed into orbit 19 satellites including Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1-the primary passenger-in a textbook style.

The multiple satellite launch space mission that lasted just under two hours was one of the longest for PSLV.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to NSIL and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth."

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) were engaged in the mission.

A 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C51 rocket blasted off from the first launch pad in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota laden with 14 foreign and five Indian satellites. With this successful mission India has slung a total of 342 foreign satellites into orbit, all for a fee.

—IANS